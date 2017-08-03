Alberbury fall to five wicket defeat as Grove prevail

ALBERBURY fell short in a five wicket defeat at home to Wroxeter Grove in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Despite the loss of opener Mike Crawshaw, caught by Rob Davies off Simon Jones for a duck, the hosts top order was led by Mark Jones (35) and surviving opener Charles Bourne (23) before Dan Harris (2-39) struck.

Dan Leach (25) and Andrew Wynne (23) kept the scoreboard ticking until their fall with Jones (3-27) and Matt Ramsay (2-42) leading Wroxeter’s attack.

When James Harrap was caught by Ed Davies off Ramsay (2-42) for 19 the home tail end capitulated with Alberbury left to defend 175.

Sam Morris (2-27) struck early in reply with Wroxeter openers Matthew Bevan (9) and Rory Hawes (2) departing before Harrap struck to dismiss William Stanford-Davies for a duck.

Harrap maintained pressure on the Wroxeter middle order with Ed Davies stumped by James Wynne for a duck.

However Rob Davies was joined by Richard Evason in a crucial fifth wicket stand which pushed their side to the brink of glory when Davies was bowled by Harrap (3-43) for 60.

Alberbury had no answer to Evason (64no) who was joined by Charlie Haylett (17no) in an unbroken sixth wicket stand to guide Wroxeter to 176-5 and victory.