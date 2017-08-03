Alberbury slip up in Grove defeat

ALBERBURY IIs suffered an agonising one wicket defeat at Wroxeter Grove IIs in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League.

Lara Jones (51no) was supported by opener David Whitehouse (34) and James Hearle (24) in defying Sam Mason (2-40) and guiding Alberbury to 160-4 to defend.

Jones (3-38) and Ed Roberts (3-16) dominated the bowling in reply but defiance from Grove opener Jon Slater (55) and tail enders Chris Hartley (16no), Ian Ramsay (14) and Tim Fern (12) steered the hosts to 161-8.

Meanwhile Sam Morris (4-11) destroyed Market Drayton IIs as Newtown IIs toasted a 10 wicket win in division two.

The Town skipper was joined by Ricky Davies (2-22) and Alan Jones (2-4) in skittling the hosts for 61 with only Ben McClelland (16) and Harry Cooke (12) posting double figures.

Morris (13no) anchored alongside Chris Bound (46no) in an unbroken first wicket stand to guide Town to 66-0 inside 10 overs in reply.

Elsewhere in the division Montgomery IIs home clash with Ludlow IIs was cancelled.

Meanwhile Welshpool IIs prevailed victorious at Cae Glas IIs in a high scoring 30 run victory.

Jordan Harding (67no) top scored while Matt Sherwood (60) and Tom Bowen (60) also impressed as Pool posted 255-6 to defend with Shaun Southern (2-30) and Nigel Evans (2-53) leading the hosts wicket haul.

Opener Andy Kemp (89) top scored in reply but joined Gareth Edgerton (57) in being claimed by Jack Windsor (3-42) while Aaron Knight (1-17) dismissed Evans (37) to limit Cae Glas to 225-4.

Elsewhere Bishops Castle IIs slipped to a three wicket defeat at St Georges IVs.

Matthew Ellison (48) and Simon Green (25) top scored as Mohammed Shafiat (2-8) and Sion Rigby (2-15) restricted Castle to 126-5.

Despite the best efforts of Aaron Lewis (2-38) in reply the hosts eased to victory with Andy Johnson (61no) and Alex Johnson (35) leading the runs.