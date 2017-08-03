Colwyn Bay emerging as elite North West side after standout campaign

COLWYN Bay have enjoyed a great deal of success so far in their second season operating as a member of the Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division.

Sion Morris’ side narrowly avoided the drop last term and have emerged as the surprise package in the division, thanks to a host of eye-catching results against some of the most elite clubs in the North West.

If they maintain their stunning run of form, it won’t be long before the Penrhyn Avenue outfit can count themselves in that list.

This is a squad that has been together for a number of years barring a couple of new arrivals this season, which is serving them extremely well as they find themselves in fifth spot with a top three finish now a distinct possibility.

The acquisition of Pat Leach has been a huge addition at the top end of the batting order, with the returning player amassing 508 runs in 14 games at an average of 42.33.

Another high-profile signing has also contributed significantly, with ex-Northop Hall star Will Higginson averaging 34 with the bat and has also claimed 15 wickets at an average of 30.

This season has also seen a number of veterans step up and aid their side’s cause, none more so than ex-skipper and spin sensation Paul Jenkins.

The gifted bowler has enjoyed a memorable campaign which has resulted in no fewer than 61 victims at an average of just 13, which equates to 36.5 per cent of the team’s wickets so far.

If he can continue in this form for their remaining fixtures then the sky is the limit as to what they can achieve.

Adam Campion is another who made a huge impact with both bat and ball, and his presence within the squad continues to benefit Morris during crucial stages of tight games.

Not only does he have 26 wickets to his name at an average of 20, but he is the second highest run scorer with 612 from 21 appearances at the crease, which include five not outs, seven half centuries and an average of 38.

The likes of overseas star Rumesh Buddhika, Zak Gidlow, Ryan Holtby and Jordan Evans have also come in for praise during the season, but it is the skipper has truly led by example this year which has been the catalyst behind their success.

Morris has grown into a role that came with problems last year as they struggled to adjust to life playing a higher standard, and he has served as a role model on-and-off the field as a senior figure that can be relied upon to produce and offer advice.

He is the club’s top scorer this season with 635 runs, and Morris will also be looking to bring further Welsh Cup glory this weekend when they take on Mumbles in their re-arranged semi-final clash on Sunday.

All these factors have made Bay a force to be reckoned with in the region’s top flight, which is also giving North Wales cricket a huge shot in the arm as a result.

With few teams plying their trade in the English division, it is up to the likes of Bay to fly the flag and demonstrate just how much talent there is in the area.

Thanks to their fantastic efforts, even the most high-profile clubs around the North West will now be sitting up and taking notice.