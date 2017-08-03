Davies ends junior GB career in Italian hills

HEIDI Davies brought the curtain down on her junior career with an eighth place finish in the World Mountain Running Championships in Italy.

The Llandrindod Wells teenager formed part of the British junior women’s squad to take on the heights of Premana in her junior swansong.

Davies helped her team to fourth in the final standings with Romania, USA and Italy occupying the podium with Davies completing the 6.5km course in 34.48.

“It's been an incredible four years representing Great Britain at the World Mountain Running Cgampionship,” said Davies who will now look to make the step up to senior level.