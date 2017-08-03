Jones becomes youngest winner at St Giles club

St Giles

HISTORY was made at St Giles Golf Club on Saturday when nine year old Isaac Jones won the JT Hughes July Monthly Medal after beating a strong adult field.

Jones, the son of club captain Jason Jones, who has a handicap of 27 carded an impressive 69 net to win the competition on a card countback from club champion Alan Williams (1) who shot a gross 70 for a net 69.

Third place went to inform senior Andrew Stanley (25) who shot a net 70 beating five other players with a card countback on a low scoring day in tricky conditions.

This week the club hosts the annual J T Hughes Shield which is a full stableford competition with tee off times of 9am and 1pm.

Llanymynech

VAL Jones and Helen Whiting combined to win Llanymynech’s Ping Fourball Betterball, seeing off the field with 50 points.

Ann Holmes and Tanya Cook led the challenge in second place with 46 points.

Lakeside

BOB Weaver (19) won the Lakeside seniors Cup with his 43 point haul too good for Steve Cartwright (28) and Phil Edwards (24) on the countback.

Weaver also won the monthly stableford from Graham Hamer (15) in second with 41 points and Julian Preston (17) in third on 40.

In the summer league Justine Nicoll won the latest meeting with 22 points with Phil Jones in second on 20 and Alan Davies in third on 19.