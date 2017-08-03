Llandudno boss Morgan wants improved home form ahead of new Welsh Premier League season

LLANDUDNO boss Alan Morgan has challenged his side to improve their home record ahead of the new Welsh Premier League season.

The Tudno manager has made a number of signings in a bid to improve the forward line in the form of Shaun Cavanagh, Sam Ilesanmi and Toby Jones in a bid to improve their goalscoring fortunes in what he is expecting to be another highly competitive top flight campaign.

Speaking to WPL online, he said: “It is going to be a very tough season, perhaps the most competitive yet,

“I see the top four having their own battle for the league personally with the other eight teams in their own mini league for the final top six spots, but as for who will finish where I don’t have any idea to be honest, because it is so hard to predict at the moment.

“The top four do have resources that the other clubs can’t quite match at the moment, which gives them a better chance, but that being said they all still had those resources in our first year in the league yet we still finished third, so that’s not to say us or another team won’t get up there and challenge those boys this year either.”

With Llandudno involved in no fewer than 14 draws and seven nil-nils last term, Morgan is keen to some of those stalemates into wins in a bid to get the club back into the top six.

They have a good chance to get off to a positive start when they host Carmarthen Town on August 12, before coming up against Aberystwyth Town, Connah’s Quay, Prestatyn Town and Barry Town United in their first five fixtures.

“The new players all bring pace and creativity to the team, which we missed quite badly at times last season, but saying that I think we were quite unlucky last season in many respects,” added the boss.

“That’s the main lesson we take from last season, but I think we played well at times throughout the year too, especially given the fact that we’re only now going into our third season at this level, so we’re by far the team with the least experience in The WPL, and that counts for a lot.

“One thing we’ve got to have an answer to this year is our home record, because for two years on the bounce now our away record has bettered what we do at home. We want to get back into Europe, of course, but if we’re there or thereabouts getting into the top six, that’d make me very happy indeed.”