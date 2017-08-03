Nicoll appeals for help in Tokyo bid 

ADELE Nicoll has appealed for new sponsors in her bid to keep her on course for future Olympic stardom.

The Welshpool shot putter is one of Britain’s fastest emerging field athletes with a shining CV dominated by gold medals in national and international competition/

The current Welsh senior, British Universities, UK Women’s Premier League and English under 23s champion is currently studying at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Nicoll will be studying part time from September as she seeks to put increased focus on her athletics career with an eye on qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

“I am splitting my final year at university into two to ensure that I can train to the best of my abilities and start preparing myself from now for the Tokoyo 2020 Olympics, as realistically it's just over two years away.

“Unfortunately means that my already limited student loan will be cut in half which will not even be enough to cover my rent for the year.

“I'm going to try to continue to work as much as I can around my training and studying, and my parents will be helping me out as much as they can.

“However I'm looking for some new sponsors because every little will help and make the journey to achieve my goals that little bit easier.”