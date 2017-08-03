North Wales cup boost

NORTH Wales rugby will run four cup competitions next season.

It has been confirmed the North Wales Cup, North Wales Plate, North Wales Intermediate Cup and North Wales Intermediate Plate would be run next season.

Meanwhile finals will no longer be staged at RGC’s Eirias Park in Colwyn Bay and will instead be hosted by North Wales clubs.

A North Wales Rugby Council spokesman said: “It was felt that as the North/Mid Wales clubs were participating in this competition that a couple of these clubs should be rewarded with hosting the Finals Day.

“All participating clubs will be receiving an application form and if they wish to be considered to stage one of the Finals Day they can apply.”