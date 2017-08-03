Pool Presidents' Day

WELSHPOOL Cricket Club hosts its annual Presidents’ Day on Sunday.

The annual event is one of the most popular in the club calendar and will pit the current Welshpool team against a Presidents select.

Club spokesman Russell Cadwallader said: “The club invites one and all to Maesydre for what promises to be a great day with the match starting at 1pm.”

Meanwhile the club has confirmed a two year sponsorship deal with the town’s Angel public house.

Cadwallader said: “The club is extremely grateful to the Angel for their commitment to cricket in the town and thank them for their support.”