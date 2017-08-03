Ruscoe takes helm of champion Saints

SCOTT Ruscoe has been unveiled as the new manager of Welsh Premier champions TNS.

Ruscoe succeeds Craig Harrison who joined Vanarama National League side Hartlepool United last month and will be assisted by fellow club stalwart Steve Evans.

The internal appointments were confirmed after the duo led the Oswestry side’s UEFA Chanmpions League campaign last month.

Despite a forgettable European campaign, culminating in a heavy 7-1 aggregate defeat to Croatian champions FC Rijeka, Ruscoe was confident of a return next season as Welsh champions for a seventh successive time.

“The minimum requirement for this football club is the league title,” said Ruscoe. “Obviously there’s the Welsh Cup too and our domestic league cup.

“We’re going to take the Irn-Bru Cup very seriously. We did well in it last year and though it’ll be harder this year. We’ll be coming in earlier and there are more teams but we see no reason why we can’t go one better than the semi-finals of last year.

“But the league is a priority. Not winning it would be a disaster because the finances we receive from getting into the Champions League allows the club to run smoothly. We’re under no illusions about what is expected of us.”

The new chief will look to strengthen the squad ahead of the end of the transfer window but having won the league by more than 20 points last season the Oswestry club remain strong.

Meanwhile Ruscoe paid tribute to his predecessors and hoped to emulate their success.

Ruscoe said “It’s what I’ve wanted to do all my career and I’ve had some excellent mentors along the way in Ken McKenna, Andy Cale, Carl Darlington and, of course, Craig Harrison.

“They’ve all played a part in my football development and I know I can speak to any one of those for advice. I feel I’m in a privileged position.”