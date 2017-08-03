Welshpool fright for league leaders

WELSHPOOL handed Henshalls Shropshire League One leaders Bomere Heath an almighty fright before succumbing to a two run defeat at Maesydre.

Rob Pengelly (4-23) and Rob Anderson (3-15) starred for Pool, restricting Heath to just 131 to defend.

Anderson struck first, bowling Travis Keys (20) with Alan Williams (1-23) promptly trapping Sam Bloor LBW for a duck.

Anderson maintained pressure on the middle order with Toby Jones and Chris Edenborough removed for ducks before Pengelly celebrated the wicket of surviving opener Adam Vanner (35).

Pengelly also snared Henry Dawson LBW for 29 before polishing off the tail with James Dean caught by Russell Cadwallader for 10 to leave Heath defending 131.

Pool suffered an unconvincing start to their reply with openers Nick Davies (9) and Paul Chapman (11) falling cheaply.

Matthew Knight pinned together the innings but pressure from Dawson (2-25) ensured the middle order creaked with Knight eventually stumped by keys off Jamie Dean (2-36) for a top scoring 46.

Cadwallader (15no) looked to push Pool to victory but Tom Ellis (2-23) maintained the pressure on the Pool tail end, completing the hosts fall for 129 in the 45th over.