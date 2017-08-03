Wrexham AFC will give their all says captain Shaun Pearson

SHAUN PEARSON has assured fans that Dean Keates has assembled a group of players that will give everything to try and end Wrexham’s Football League exile.

Wrexham go into a 10th season in the fifth tier with a new look squad, Keates making 13 new signings over the summer.

There are six play-off spots available and newly appointed captain Pearson says the Reds will give 100 per cent to try and clinch promotion.

“We want to get promoted ultimately, that is the dream, that is the objective,” said the centre-back.

“How you go about doing that is you have to make sure you give yourselves an opportunity.

“You have to make sure at worst you are in the play-offs because if you aren’t, obviously you have got no chance.

“You need to make sure you are in there with an opportunity and then you want to finish as high as you can to give yourself that best opportunity.

“What you are going to get with this group of lads is an honesty that they are going to give it their all.

“Whether that is enough, who knows, we won’t know until the end of the season but you will get a group that is it giving everything and we hope that will be enough come April.”

Wrexham enjoyed a productive pre-season, winning six of their eight friendlies and losing just once.

Pearson says spirits are understandably high in the Reds camp going into the opening game against Macclesfield Town at The Racecourse on Saturday.

“The lads have been working hard, pre-season out of the way is always a nice thing when you have got it done and dusted,” said Pearson.

“We feel as though we are in a good place, there is good spirit, everybody is pretty much fit and hopefully we can get off to a good start on Saturday.”

A big crowd is expected for the visit of Macclesfield and Pearson senses the feel-good factor at the club with supporters buoyed by the signings made by Keates.

“You want to play every game but you can feel a buzz around the place,” said Pearson.

“Everyone keeps saying there is going to be a good crowd so it is that first opportunity to sort of show ourselves off as a new team and show what we are about.

“Hopefully if we play well and get a good result, that will give us a good start and that means more people will then come back in the season and support us because no doubt we will need that.”

Pearson is Keates’ only injury concern, the former Grimsby defender sustaining a knee problem in last week’s victory over Altrincham.

Although he is desperate to play, Pearson won’t declare himself available if not fully fit.

“I am hopeful, I am taking it day by day,” said Pearson. “It wasn’t as bad as what I first thought which was obviously relief.

“It is easing now, the physio is pushing me and I am trying to push myself to get fit and make sure I am ready.

“Obviously I don’t want to play one game and then miss 10 so I have got to make sure I am right but I am pretty hopeful.”

First year pro Olly Marx is set to partner Manny Smith if Pearson fails to make it, and the skipper has faith in the youngster.

“Manny has been around for a few years now,” said Pearson. “I have known Manny a while, not personally but just through football. It is clear to see his qualities.

I didn’t really know too much about Olly but it is clear to see he is a hell of a talent.”