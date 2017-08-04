Bragging rights up for grabs at 12th annual Denbigh charity football match

BRAGGING rights will once again be up for grabs as a group of Denbigh men compete in a special charity football match.

The 12th annual Uptown versus Downtown clash will take place on Sunday, August 27 at the home of Huws Gray Alliance outfit Denbigh Town, who have recently finished work on a new all-seater stand.

The Uptown side consisting of talent such as Kristian Pierce, Mark Roberts, David Davies and Graham Owen have had the majority of success over the years, and with another strong squad at their disposal they will be hoping to triumph in this month’s event.

A youthful Downtown side will be once again reliant on the experience of Russell Vaughan, Paul Edwards, Gareth O’Loughlin and James Drury in the hope of claiming the spoils, while goalkeeper Stuart Griffiths’ shot stopping ability will also have a huge say in the outcome.

This year’s fundraising will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House, who provide the sufficient funds and expertise to develop and sustain free accommodation at specialist children’s hospitals in the UK, including Alder Hey in Liverpool who are treating the son of former Denbigh resident Sarah Darbey.

A recent fundraiser for Finley Edwards raised more than £7,000 for the charity thanks to a widespread campaign throughout the community.

Kick-off at Central Park is scheduled for 11am, and the match ball has been sponsored by Denbighshire Liverpool Supporters Club and Simon Belfield Woodfest Country Show.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by seeing any of the players involved in the charity match, and collections will also be made on the day of the game.