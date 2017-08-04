It's all Academic for arrows enthusiasts

A DENBIGHSHIRE academy is busy hitting the bullseye to discover the next generation of darting talent.

At present, the Future Darts Academy, which has been running for three years, has 50 students.

It is part of the Junior Darts Corporation for darts players between the ages of seven and 21 years.

At a cost of £3 per session, the Future Darts Academy runs darts events in Bar 300 at Prestatyn’s Ffrith Beach Arena on Tuesdays (6-8pm) and Rileys, Chester on Monday evenings (6-8pm).

The academy runs an eight-week season, with youngsters looking to win player of the week, while a 12-dart challenge trophy is up for grabs in each age group.

Rob Clayton, of the Future Darts Academy, said: “We involve local businesses to sponsor a dartboard to provide valuable funds, as we are self funded, and we have a number of boards available for sponsorship.”

Among those who Sponsor boards are Castle Bell News, Ruthin, Gough Electrical, Rhuddlan and Henllan Bakery, Denbigh.

The Future Darts Academy recently introduced an after school darts club in local schools, with participants improving their mathematics skills.

World champion Mark Webster endorses the academy.

The Denbigh dartist often visits and monitors the progress of the students, while he has also presented the Mark Webster Award for most improved player in each age section.

“Our aim is to give talented children the opportunity to pursue a career as a pro dart player and we financially support them through the early years,” added Rob.

“We have one 17-year-old who has advanced onto the PDC Development Tour.

“Two young girls are playing for Clwyd and one has represented Wales at international level.”