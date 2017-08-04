Llandudno re-sign versatile defender Jake Phillips

LLANDUDNO have pulled off a coup ahead of the new Welsh Premier League season with the signing of Jake Phillips.

The versatile defender has re-joined Alan Morgan’s side National League South outfit Welling United pending International Clearance after a spell with SkyBet Championship outfit Sheffield United.

Phillips was part of Tudno’s Huws Gray Alliance title winning side in 2015 before being handed an opportunity at the Blades, and can play anywhere across the back four.

The Liverpool-born player has spent the last few weeks at the Giant Hospitality Stadium and the Tudno boos could not hide his delight after finally getting a deal done.

He said: “Jake is a really good signing for us and he’s done really well since he’s come in credit to him.

“Jake has been here before so he knows what we’re about, and it’s up to him now to stake a place for a starting berth.”

Tudno travel to Stafford Rangers for their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, before competitive action kicks-off on August 12 when they host Carmarthen Town in their Welsh Premier League opener.