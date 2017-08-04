The forwards that are set to shine in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance

IT promises to be another fantastic season in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance, with a host of teams harbouring ambitions of making it to the second tier.

Sports reporter Dean Jones picks a number of players who he thinks will be amongst the goals throughout what is expected to be a thrilling campaign from-start-to-finish:

Corrig McGonigle (Conwy Borough):

Hotshot McGonigle made a high-profile switch from double-winners Glantraeth to the Tangerines this summer, and he is expected to play a huge role in their anticipated run at the title.

The lethal finisher netted more than 50 goals in yet another standout campaign from the former Bangor City Academy prospect, and anything close to that this time around will guarantee that Gareth Thomas’ men will not be far away from the business end of the standings.

There is plenty of pressure at Y Morfa thanks to the heavy investment in the squad as they look to make an instant return to the HGA, and having McGonigle spearheading their charge will do their chances the world of good.

Mark Roberts (Llandyrnog United):

Pacey striker Roberts resisted overtures from a number of clubs to remain at Cae Nant, and his presence will be a huge asset to Ryan Harden’s men as they look to improve on what was an encouraging first season in management for the boss.

The former Denbigh Town standout has a tremendous work ethic and eye for goal, with 20 goals once again a realistic target.

Alan Mark Owen (Llanrug United):

A proven goal scorer at this level, Owen will once again be at the heart of everything good at Llanrug, who fell away midway through the campaign after a strong start.

He is a strong and experienced forward with the ability to bring others into play, and his consistency to perform week-in-week-out sets him apart from the majority of the strikers operating within the division.

Osian Jones (Llangefni Town):

A recent arrival from Llandudno, Jones will add an injection of pace and quality to a ‘Cefni side that are expected to give the Tangerines a run for their money at the summit.

Jones is an exciting young prospect with plenty of scope for developing further, which should see his performance level increase as the season goes on.

Jake Walker (St Asaph City):

The Saints have now established themselves as a threat in Division One and Walker has been a huge part of this, and the forward will be expected to contribute significantly once again this term for a side that are capable of beating anyone on their day.

Jordan Kane (Llandudno Albion):

After achieving back-to-back promotions, Albion will find things far tougher this season and the onus will be on their talented striker Kane to deliver at crucial stages to ensure their progress does not stagnate.

The deadly finisher went ten consecutive games with a goal during the previous campaign, and his ability should make a seamless transition to the third tier of the Welsh pyramid.

Gwyn Jones (Trearddur Bay United):

Things were far more difficult for the 2016 champions last season, and the arrival of Jones should offset the loss of their prolific frontman Asa Thomas, who has left the club to join Holyhead Town.

Mike Lundstram (Glantraeth):

After taking over the reins briefly, Lundstram became frustrated with the lack of transfer movement and has turned his focus once again to playing, which will be a huge plus for a squad that has been decimated since their refusal to accept promotion to the HGA.

The veteran striker has scored goals wherever he has played, and the much-travelled player will look to put his experience to good use for a team that could struggle following last season’s trophy haul.

Rob Daniels (Llanberis):

Daniels is an impressive acquisition for Llanberis, and he will be looking to replicate the fine goalscoring record for sides including Talysarn Celts, Llanllyfni and Nantlle Vale.