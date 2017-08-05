Wrexham AFC 0 Macclesfield Town 1

Wrexham suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Macclesfield Town on the opening day of the National League season.

There is a renewed sense of optimism after seeing manager Dean Keates revamp the Reds’ squad ahead of a 10th campaign in non-league but Macclesfield took the honours.

The Silkmen took the lead in the 12th minute.

Noe Baba was given time and space to line up a shot and the midfielder’s swerving effort beat Chris Dunn from 30 yards.

Wrexham were limited to half chances during the first half while ex-Red Elliott Durrell went close to doubling the Silkmen’s advantage but his shot fell narrowly wide after his initial effort was blocked.

The Reds needed an improvement in the second half and were almost back on level terms on the hour mark with their best chance of the game.

Scott Boden put in a superb cross but Paul Rutherford headed over from a good position.

Wrexham were relieved to see Tyrone Marsh’s goal chalked off for offside but Macclesfield had already done enough to secure a first day win.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford (Mackreth 73), Carrington (Wright 84), Wedgbury, Kelly; Holroyd (Massanka 33), Boden. Subs not used: Dibble, Hurst.