Llandudno gear up for crunch St Asaph clash with convincing Chirk win

REIGNING North Wales Cricket League Premier Division champions Llandudno produced a dominant display to secure a ten-wicket home win over Chirk.

The newly promoted side were no match for Jack Rimmington’s men throughout the one-sided affair, and they will look to take this positive momentum into Saturday’s pivotal clash with title rivals St Asaph at The Oval.

Matthew Jones got the hosts off to a good start in the field by disposing of the dangerous pair of Ian Skinner (5) and Welisarage Fernando (28) early on, while Tom Thornton ousted Frank Macdonald-Brown after the talented opener made just two.

All-rounder Danial Evans then took over proceedings in a sensational eight over spell, helping himself to the wickets of skipper Nick Flack (24), Stevie Kelshaw (6), Billy Swarbrick (5), Stephen Davies (4) and Connor Bailey (8) on his way to superb figures of 5-8 as the visitors collapsed to 104 all out from 49.

The opening pair of wicketkeeper Robin Smith and Evans ensured the home side reached their required target in stylish fashion, with the former smashing ten boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 63.

He was ably assisted at the other end by Evans, who hit 42 not out as they finished on 107 without loss to seal a convincing victory.

The result leaves Tudno 30 points behind leaders Bangor in fifth spot, with just six games of the season remaining.