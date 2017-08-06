Llandudno Junction braced for Huws Gray Alliance baptism of fire at Airbus Broughton

NEWLY promoted Llandudno Junction will look to make a huge statement as they begin their Huws Gray Alliance campaign this weekend.

The Railwaymen have been handed a baptism of fire in their first second tier game following promotion, with a trip to big spending Airbus Broughton on Saturday (2.30pm).

After being relegated from the Welsh Premier League last term, the Wingmakers have invested heavily in the squad as they look to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Junction boss Iain Bennett has brought in a number of players with proven quality at this level in the hopes of maxing in at a higher standard, including the high-profile duo of Dean Seager and Joe Morgan.

They ended their pre-season fixtures with a 4-3 defeat to Llandudno Albion, with Seager (2) and Lee Ellis on target.

Bennet said: “If someone said to me now you will finish fourth bottom and survive I’d take that, if I’m honest though I actually think we can do better than that.

“I don’t think many teams will enjoy coming to our ground, it’s tight and intense and that will suit us I feel, I also believe that with the players we have brought in along with what we have that we can cause one or two upsets along the way, there is always a surprise team that exceeds expectation and there is no reason why that can’t be us.”

Their start does not get any easier in the coming weeks as they will take on Porthmadog, Holyhead Hotspur, Caersws and Denbigh Town, who all harbour hopes of lifting the title at the end of the season.