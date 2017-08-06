Llandudno Sailing Club brothers achieve success at World Championships

A PAIR of Llandudno Sailing Club sensations continued their remarkable success at two high-profile competitions.

The brother duo of Eddie and Kevin Farrell, Year 10 and 9 pupils at Rydal Penrhos, travelled to their native Ireland and the Netherlands for the RS Feva National and World Championships, with brought with it yet more accolades after outstanding displays.

They began at the National showcase at the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, where the pair turned in a sensational effort over three days to be crowned Irish RS Feva Open Champions after winning eight out of the ten race series, a title they narrowly missed out on last year.

This was followed up by a hugely impressive display at the World Championships in Medemblik, Holland, which featured 177 boats from 17 nations for five days of high-quality racing.

After two days of qualifying races Eddie and Kevin managed to secure a place in the Gold Fleet after being ranked 36th overall for the final series.

The following three days brought a variety of wind and waves creating very challenging conditions and the boys improved further on their qualifying ranking to finish 23rd overall.

Their highlight of the week was a seventh place finish in race six after nine hours on the water.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is a truly remarkable pair of results and congratulations go to Eddie and Kevin on their continued success.

“The work they have been putting in with our dedicated strength and conditioning team has benefitted their overall performance significantly, and their efforts with Llandudno Sailing Club are also bringing with it huge rewards.

“Their desire and age ensures that there is plenty of scope for improvement in the future and everyone at Rydal Penrhos is looking forward to seeing where this leads.”