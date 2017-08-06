North Wales striker Marc Evans breaks goalscoring record at New Zealand club

A NORTH Wales striker has hit the headlines with a record breaking season in the Southern Hempisphere.

Marc Evans, who enjoyed successful spells at Rhyl, Llandudno and Gwalchmai before making the switch to New Zealand, set a new Melville United seasonal goalscoring record by netting twice in the Unicorns 5-0 away win over Tauranga City United.

Evans scored a goal either side of halftime to take his tally to 36 for the season with four games left to play, and the hotshot surpasses Mark Cossey’s record of 35 strikes, which has stood since 1995.

He said: “The older club members have often told me about what a superb goalscorer Cossey was for Melville and Waikato United back in the day.

“It is an honour just to be compared to Cossey, let alone go past him. I would love to catch up with Marc and compare notes.

“I’ve generally had very good service this year, and when you score it boosts your confidence, to the extent that now every time I go onto the pitch with Melville I think I am going to score.

“I just enjoy playing for Melville. The day they drop me from the first team, is the day you’ll find me playing for the Old Boys, the New Old Boys, D team, anyone.

“It’s not all about me – it’s about the club. The important thing is we got another solid win, after a bit of a scratchy start.”

The forward was a hugely significant part of the Tudno side that secured the Huws Gray Alliance campaign in 2015, finishing as the club’s top scorer.