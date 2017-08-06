Rhyl Rugby Club stalwart Keith Jones honoured with testimonial

A RHYL Rugby Club legend was honoured for his service with a special testimonial.

Keith Jones has been part of the set-up for decades and even took the field at aged 60 for the veterans against the North Wales Barbarians, where they fell to a 35-5 defeat.

Jones, said: “I have hundreds if not thousands of amazing memories from what seems, at first impression, just another sport.

“But especially here in Wales, rugby is more than just a game. To paraphrase Bill Shankly, from that “other” shaped ball game, rugby is a way of life.

Mr Jones began his love affair with the sport as part of the Rhyl High School teams under the tutelage of PE teacher Terry O’Marah and then Physics teacher Hywel Morgan, himself a stalwart of London Welsh and Neath and a Wales B cap.

The legendary figure has racked up almost 1,000 games, mostly as a player, but in recent years also as a referee of junior games for his club.

His highlights include a year spent at Madeley College, whilst training to be a teacher of PE and Physics, following in the footsteps of Wales Internationals Terry Cobner and Paul Ringer.

After returning to Rhyl in 1980, Jones became club captain for two seasons before taking up a variety of roles within the club.

The event raised almost £500 for the Vale of Clwyd MIND, with the recently elected Rhyl Town councillor adding: “They are doing some amazing work with people of all ages and with many people in society affected by mental health issues, I am delighted that we can use what will be a special day for the Rhyl rugby family, to raise both awareness and funds for a local charity.”