Veteran Colwyn Bay rugby side hosts prestigious fixture with Leyland Warriors

A VETERAN Colwyn Bay rugby side continued welcomed a high-profile Yorkshire side for a freiendly fixture recently.

The North Wales Buccaneers hosted Leyland Warriors on Saturday, July 29 in a Masters rugby clash, which also featured players from the Flintshire Falcons and a contingent of Leeds Masters

After a highly competitive contest throughout, the visitors managed to secure the spoils thanks to a number of eye-catching tries against the resolute Bucs rearguard.

Masters Rugby League is for over 35’s and beyond. The rules greatly reduce the amount of physical contact in the game and also cater for the older player.

The Bucs now train every Wednesday on the football pitches at Colwyn Bay Rugby Club.

A club spokesman, said: “It doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned pro or completely new as the rules of the game are very easy to learn.

“It’s a great way to keep active, make new friends and also enjoy the social aspect of the game too.”