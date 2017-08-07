Bottom side Mochdre out for 56 in Denbigh loss

A DISASTROUS batting display condemned struggling Mochdre to a 54-run home loss to title chasing Denbigh.

Despite an improved performance in the field, the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division relegation candidates were decimated at the hands of Tom Schrimshaw’s side, and the result leaves them 20 points clear of safety at the foot of the table ahead of their must-win game against Llanrwst on Saturday.

The home side restricted their in-form opponents to just 110 all out in perfect bowling conditions, with Duncan Midgley claiming the wickets of Gerallt Lyall (39), Joe Clayton (0), Ben Wilcox-Jones (0), Andy Clarke (0), Stuart Griffiths (0) and Joe Lewis (3) on his way to sensational figures of 6-20 from just seven overs.

Overseas star Patrick Glover helped himself to a pair of scalps in the form of Jackson Braddock-Pajo (13) and Darren Nixon (32), while skipper Scrimshaw was caught off a Russ Boswell delivery on ten.

The basement dwellers were unable to replicate this success in the field with a complete collapse from the outset, with Clarke wasting no time in disposing of openers Stewart Williams and James French, who made a duck and six respectively.

The same bowler was in ruthless form throughout his nine over spell, taking out Midgley (0), Sam Davies (4) and Glover (0) to end the day on 5-26.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, with Jack Griffiths sending Matty Humphreys (0) and Steve Smith (13) back to the pavilion in quick succession, and Joe Lewis also helped himself to a brace in the form of Gareth Davies (9) and Kyle Brown as the home side mustered a feeble 56 all out in reply to further dent their survival hopes.