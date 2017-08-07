Caernarfon Town conclude pre-season fixtures with Rainhill success

CAERNARFON Town begin their quest for the Huws Gray Alliance this Saturday when they travel to Penrhyncoch.

The Canaries will be looking to regain the crown they lost to Prestatyn Town last season, and Iwan Williams’ side ended their pre-season fixtures with an impressive 3-1 success over Rainhill.

The West Cheshire League side began the game on the front foot and Cofis stopper Alex Ramsay had to be at his best on 12 minutes to pull off a fine save to keep the scores level.

This spurred the hosts into life and they opened the scoring midway through the half courtesy of talisman Darren Thomas, who latched on to a Jay Gibbs delivery to steer home from close range.

Things got even better four minutes later as Jamie Roberts produced a fine piece of individual skill before cutting in from the left-hand side and finding the corner.

Despite controlling the tempo for the remainder of the period, the home side were unable to find a way past the resolute Rainhill rearguard, who provided a physical test for top scorer Jamie Breese throughout.

After the break saw the away side come out with a renewed sense of purpose and they were rewarded for their improved effort on 57 minutes when Matthew Dooling took advantage of some hesitant defending to fire past new signing Liam Jones from 20 yards out.

A nervy end to proceedings was avoided on 88 minutes through Thomas, who has been dubbed “the Cofi Messi” by the Town faithful and he further demonstrated his ability by unleashing a superb effort into the top corner to secure the triumph.

Following their opening fixture, Williams’ men host Holyhead Hotspur in a derby clash, before taking on Porthmadog, Denbigh Town and Flint Town United in what looks to be a less than hospitable start to the season.