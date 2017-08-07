Colwyn Bay reach Welsh Cup final after Mumbles triumph

COLWYN Bay have reached their Welsh Cup final after a six-wicket victory over Mumbles.

Sion Morris’ side now have the chance to get their hands on a trophy they won in 2015, with the skipper leading by example to secure the triumph.

The South Wales side got off to a poor start at the crease when Gareth Goodson despatched Max Phillips for seven, while skipper Aneurin Normal made just 14 before he was caught by wicketkeeper Mike Littler off a Morris delivery.

Will Higginson was next to strike when he took the prized scalp of Scott de Weymarn for 22, and things looked even more promising shortly after when Adam Campion ousted Ieuan Rosser on nine.

The batting resistance came from Gavin Williams, who produced a sensational knock to get Mumbles back into the contest, hitting no fewer than eight boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 85 which enabled them to set a target of 198-8 from their 40 overs.

Despite losing opener Jordan Evans early on when he was caught off a Ryan Aingworth ball for just nine, Morris produced a polished and patient knock to tip the scales in Bay’s favour.

The in-form batsman made 78 before he was eventually dismissed by Williams, and he was aided by another double-figure score by Pat Leach (26) at the other end.

Things took a nervy turn when Campion was out for a two-ball duck, but Will Higginson got them over the line with a stunning 59 not out as the North Wales outfit reached their required target with eight balls to spare.

There was further success in league action on Saturday, where a resolute performance saw them move up to fourth in the Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division standings after a home draw with Bootle.

A pair of centuries from Rumesh Buddhika (107) and Higginson (110*) gave them a formidable total of 290-6, but they fell just two wickets short of victory despite Gareth Goodson ending with figures of 4-38.