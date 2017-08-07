Menai Bridge suffer fourth loss in five after Hawarden Park reverse

STRUGGLING Menai Bridge suffered their fourth defeat in five North Wales Cricket League Premier Division contests after a 14-run defeat at Hawarden Park.

A disappointing run of form has seen third-placed St Asaph move to within two points of overtaking the one-time title favourites, who now sit 21 points behind leaders Bangor ahead of their trip to Chirk on Saturday.

The home side posted a total of 151-9 from their allotted 50 overs, with Bridge bowler Gerallt Roberts putting in a standout effort to take the wickets of Campbell Marr (40), Craig Wilson (11), skipper Ian Martin (25) and Ryan Wynne (4) on his way to figures of 4-30 from 12 overs.

He was ably assisted by Gethin Roberts, who claimed the scalps of Wesley Sleep (12), David Hughes (1) to finish on 2-23, while Zach Ringrose also helped himself to a brace for the loss of 38 runs.

Things began poorly for the visitors at the crease, with the opening pair of Ringrose and Jack Gower continuing their slump by making 17 and four respectively.

Park bowling sensation Tom Norris then turned the game on its head with a blistering spell which saw him oust Sion Riley (6), Robbie Jones (41), stand-in skipper Josh Massey (0) and Doug Searle to end his 11 overs spell on 4-42.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and despite a promising 23 from Paul Lucas it was not enough as the away side managed just 137 all out in reply from 46 overs.

Also on Bridge’s coattails are a resurgent Denbigh, who are three points adrift of second after their weekend win over Mochdre.