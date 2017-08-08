Former Wrexham AFC playmaker Mark Jones joins Airbus ahead of new Cymru Alliance League season

MARK JONES has decided to return to competitive action by signing for title hopefuls Airbus.

The former Wrexham playmaker has played in several pre-season games, finally putting pen to paper on a deal for the forthcoming campaign.

Jones, who has played for Wales, was taking time out from football after leaving Bala Town earlier this year.

Often described as the Welsh Premier League’s best player by Bala boss Colin Caton during his time at Maes Tegid, Jones was an important part of the Lakesiders progress to Europa League regulars.

Airbus boss Andrew Thomas was pleased to have the experienced midfielder onboard at the Airfield as the Wingmakers look to return to the Welsh Premier League at the first time of asking.

Thomas said: "He has looked really good in all the games and is only going to get better with training and playing."

Airbus begin their season at home to Llandudno Junction on Saturday.