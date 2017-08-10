Alberbury fall short in 17 run defeat to Quatt

ALBERBURY IIs slipped to a 17 run defeat at home to Quatt IIs in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League.

Barry Jones starred with a half century for the visitors before falling to Dominic Zaza (2-37) with Becky Rushton (21no) guiding Quatt to 154-7 for Alberbury to chase.

Opener David Whitehouse led Alberbury’s challenge in reply until his run out by Jones for 40.

James Hearle (40no) looked to carry on the fight but Ian Biddle (5-40) swept through the middle and tail end to complete Alberbury’s for 137.

Newtown IIs celebrated a 35 run win at home to Willey IIs in division two of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League.

Captain Sam Morris (26) led the top order with support from Ian Hancocks (20) and Ricky Davies (12) before the middle order of Alan Jones (28) and Matt Humhreys (14) guided Town to 129-9 to defend.

Ian Slater (4-26) and Matt Smout (2-11) starred for the Willey bowling attack.

Willey started brightly in reply but the loss of opener Simon McCutcheon, caught by Chris Bound off Morris (2-21) for 32 proved crucial.

Jack Williams (3-11) and Alan Jones (2-20) stared as Willey fell for 94 in the 35th over.

Meanwhile Montgomery IIs faltered in an eight wicket defeat at Wellington IVs.

Rob Yewdall (37) top scored as Monty’s dismissal for 87 was completed in the 24th over as Matt Earley (3-28), Gordon Kidd (2-24) and Will Lewin (2-10) dominated.

Yewdall (2-35) led Monty’s attack in reply but was unable to prevent Sean Ward-Clayton (37), Luke Goring (20) and Warwick Vaughan (2no) guiding Wellington to 90-2.

Elsewhere Welshpool IIs thrashed Condover IIs by 10 wickets in division three.

Aaron Knight (3-18) and Jack Windsor (2-23) limited Condover to just 113-9 with Liam Farmer (27) and Simon Wilcox (21) top scoring for the visitors.

Matthew Knight (66no) and Adam Knight (46no) carried their bats in reply, guiding Pool to 115 without the loss of a wicket in just 15 overs.

Bishops Castle IIs fell to a 29 run defeat at home to Beacon IIIs.

Caitlin Perry (3-23) and Aaron Lewis (2-27) restricted Beacon to just 120 to defend with Craig Stockman (36) top scoring for the visitors.

Despite the best efforts of Paul Moulder (20) and Simon Green (26) the Castle reply ended on 91-7 as Keith Martindale (3-6) and Jack Orbell (2-22) dominated for Beacon.