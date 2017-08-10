Caersws double boost ahead of Queens arrival

Thu Aug 10, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Thursday 10 August 2017 11:17
CAERSWS have completed their summer strengthening with a double signing.
Defender Gavin Samuel and midfielder Tom Bethell arrive from Rhayader Town
Manager Graham Evans said: “Both impressed during pre-season and are no stranger to the Alliance.”
Email:
gavin.grosvenor@nwn.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Windows, Doors, Conservatories Facias and Soffits - Make us the first choice.
R.D. JOHNSON & SONS (est 1950) Soffits, Facias & Guttering Great Quality Great Prices
scooters, beds, wheelchairs, walkers, rise and recliners, stairlifts and much much more
RSPB giving nature a home
Landscaping & Groundworks
Sport
Follow us
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on