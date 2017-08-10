Caersws double boost ahead of Queens arrival

Reporter:

Gavin Grosvenor

CAERSWS have completed their summer strengthening with a double signing.

Defender Gavin Samuel and midfielder Tom Bethell arrive from Rhayader Town

Manager Graham Evans said: “Both impressed during pre-season and are no stranger to the Alliance.”

