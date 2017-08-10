Caersws karate kid hears nation's call

HALLE Vaughan will represent England in the World Kickboxing and Karate Union Championships in Ireland later this month.

The Caersws martial artist has made a rapid rise in the world of kata and kumite having represented WKU England in Germany earlier in the year.

Her performances have earned her national recognition and will compete in the under 25kg and under 30kg categories in the week long championship in Kerry at the end of the month.

Proud father Jason said: “She is over the moon to be selected again after competing for the WKU England in Germany.

“Halle would like to thank the people and businesses that have sponsored her to help this five days of competing to become real.

“Special thanks to Jason Jones and Becky Jones at X-Angelus Studios in Llanidloes, RM Group UK in Newtown and Dave Smith (Newtown) Ltd and Potter Waste Management for their generosity.”