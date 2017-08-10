Ched Evans makes match winning return to Sheffield United side

CHED Evans turned in a match winning performance as Sheffield United advanced to the next stage of the Carabao Cup.

The former Rhyl resident was awarded the Doordeals Ltd man-of-the-match award despite coming on as a second half substitute in the Blades’ 3-2 success over Walsall.

Evans, who returned to Bramall Lane in a £500,000 deal from Chesterfield this summer, made an instant impact and looked to have levelled proceedings for the home side on 74 minutes, but after initially being credited with the equaliser it was later ruled as an own goal after a significant deflection.

The striker was instrumental in his side’s turnaround, which earned him 59 per cent of the vote to come away with the award from the contest.

Further strikes from Nathan Thomas and Daniel Lafferty were enough to give the home side a narrow victory, and they will hoping for a favourable draw tonight (Thursday) when the balls are drawn for the next round of fixtures.

Yorkshire Post journalist Leon Wobschall, who attended the game, said: “In his first appearance in the red and white since April 14, 2012, Evans made a seismic impact, seeing his trade-book volley deflect into the net off Korey Roberts to restore parity before then tidily setting up United’s second goal from Nathan Thomas.

“His impact was such that he was named as the man-of-the-match and he certainly seized his opportunity while several of Blades’ supporting cast did not.”