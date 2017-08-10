Four Crosses look to future

FOUR Crosses hope to run a side in this season’s Welsh Beef and Lamb Under 19s League.

The Foxon Manor club hopes to boost their development of youth talent while also providing a boost to the numbers of the regional under 19s league.

Crosses director of football Nicky Popyk said: “It’s something the club wants to do. Developing your own players is important and hopefully we can form a side this season.

“It will provide young players with more experience and game time and will not affect their Saturday commitments and players can sign for another senior club if they wish.”

It is hoped Crosses will join Brecon Northcote and Penybont in completing the two regional zonal leagues with Bow Street, Machynlleth, Caersws, Rhayader Town, Llanfair United, Welshpool Town and Llanidloes Town already confirmed.