Hay legend steps down

MARTIN Tong has stepped down as chairman of Hay St Marys.

Tong’s tenure at the helm included the construction of a £30,000 all seated stand and pitch catering to make Forest Road the best facility in South Powys.

The club will continue to press ahead with plans to construct a pitch side clubhouse, changing rooms and new stand while also erecting pitch side fencing following a spate of vandalism this summer.

Tong said: “I would like to thank the committee, sponsors especially Alan McGee, who has been generous beyond expectations, HADSCAL, the people of Hay and all of our loyal supporters and players over the years.”

However Tong expressed his frustration following a mass drain of players during the summer.

“I understand travelling is a burden on players having to travel more than two hours to away games but some of the reasons players gave for leaving were embarrassing.

“The best one being we never have a full side when we played away from a player who missed the most away games last season.”

Meanwhile Hay beat Talgarth Town to win the William Beales Gateway Cup in midweek with goals from Jordan Bailey, James Smith and Chris Preece completing a 3-0 win.

Elsewhere Radnor Valley beat Builth Wells 5-2 in their final pre-season with a Steve Morgan brace and goals from Liam Jones, Callum Matthews and Matt Croose sealing Valley’s win.