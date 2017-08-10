Map and compass fun for Mid Wales children

HAFREN Forest near Llanidloes hosted the 2017 Inter Counties Primary School Orienteering Championships.

Schools from Ceredigion and Powys took part in the event led by Mid Wales Orienteering Club with local authority sports development Sports units assisting.

Over 30 children between the ages of seven and 11 took part in the scheme from across the two counties;

Katie Hamer-Grew of Sport Powys said: “The participants really enjoyed the experience, and Powys schools did extremely well.

“The event would not happen if it was not for the club volunteers involved and it is hoped that the young orienteers will now go on to join Mid Wales Orienteering Club.”

The yellow course over 3km was won by Crossgates’ Cian Bufton and Jack Duggan in a time of 22:58 followed by Gwenyver Kuipers and Honey Roberts of Guilsfield in 26:47 and Harley Owen and Joe Parsons of Crossgates in 27:52.

The white course, contested over 1.9km, was won by Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon’s Osian Thomas-Young and Haf Higgs in 15:05 and followed home by schoolmates Rowan Bavistock and Iestyn Rowlands in 16:14 and Chloe Lees and Eleri Vaughan in 20:46.