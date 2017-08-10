Powys athletes to compete in Manchester meeting

THREE of the region’s leading athletes have celebrated call ups to the Welsh squad for the Manchester International.

Welshpool's Adele Nicoll will compete in the senior women’s shot put while Swansea-based Dolfor athlete Sian Swanson will be in triple jump action.

The international will be held on Wednesday, August 16 and will see Wales take on England, GB U20, Northern Ireland and Ulster, Scotland and Denmark.

Meanwhile Llanidloes’ Lauren Williams will also be in action in Manchester after being called up for the Great Britain under 20s side.

Williams is one of just three Welsh athletes to make the GB squad and will be hoping to impress in the 400m hurdles.