Powys trio shine in national trials

THREE of the region’s leading young football talents spent the week training at the national football centre in Newport as part of the Welsh under 15s girls squad.

Current school girl international Carrie Jones, a student at Llanfair Caereinion High School, was joined by Newtown’s Libby Isaac and Maria Francis-Jones of Llanidloes.

Jones said: “It was great to be back at camps again, this time with a new squad, as last years squad have moved to the under 17s.

“It’s always a good experience and I love learning in training and being out on the pitch.”

Meanwhile Paul Inns, head of the junior section at Berriew Football Club which helped Jones on the pathway to the international set-up, backed the trio to maintain their strides.

“It is fantastic for Mid Wales to be able to produce three talented prospects for the under 15s set-up,” said Inns who attended the event as part of his FAW coaching qualifications.

“From my point of view it was a great experience to watch the national coaches and if that helps me become a better coach it can only help the players I am trying to develop become better players.

“I was really impressed by the standard of the players and I am sure all three Mid Wales girls will continue to push on from here.”

The camps were used as part of the selection process for the Home Internationals to be played against England and Scotland at St Georges Park in Derby later this year.