Pre-season ends on high for Robins

NEWTOWN ended their pre-season on a high with a 3-2 win over Evo-Stick League side Newcastle Town.

Jamie Reed capitalised on a defensive lapse to give Newtown midway through the first-half to maintain his impressive form since his summer arrival.

Leon Clowes’ cross was met by Neil Rushton to double the Robins lead before half-time but Newcastle reduced the arrears with a penalty early into the second-half.

Clowes restored the hosts cushion with a looping header from Jamie Pryce’s free-kick and despite the visitors reducing the arrears with 10 minutes remaining the Robins comfortably saw out the game to end their summer on a winning note.

TNS ended their pre-season with a 5-1 friendly defeat against English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers with Greg Draper netting the Oswestrians consolation goal.

Caersws ended their pre-season with a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Llanfair United on Friday with goals from Gavin Samuel, Rhydian Davies and Ross Stephens ensuring the Bluebirds signed off on a high.

Honours ended even in the annual Richard Evans President’s Charity match between Llanidloes Town and Penrhyncoch.

Goals from Rob Murfet and Jonathan Evans for the Roosters were cancelled out by ex-Penrhyn player Richie Evans and George Clarke in a 2-2 draw.

Forden United overcame Trewern 4-2 with a Ross Harris double and goals from Ryan Jenkins and Josh Gethin ensuring Jonny Roberts side a winning end to pre-season.

Builth Wells thrashed Llandeilo 6-1 with Jordan Hammond leading the way with a brace while Josh Price, Aled Jones and Rhys Thomas settled the outcome.

Llandrindod Wells won 3-2 at Hinton with goals from Robbie Nicholls, Ryan Sims and Stuart Williams earning the Spamen victory.

Elsewhere the inaugural Dingle Derby Trophy saw Kerry prevail 5-4 winners on penalties after the sides were locked at 2-2 following their clash at Dolforgan Park.