Seven is heaven at annual festival

MACHYNLLETH Rugby Club hosted the annual Sion Wyn Sevens tournament last weekend.

The annual event has become a popular part of the Mid Wales rugby calendar, heralding the start of the pre-season with clubs from across the region represented.

Aberystwyth beat Newtown to win the cup event while Dolgellau Youth overcame Harlech to lift the plate with scrum-half Iago Jones inspiring Dolgellau to earn the man of the tournament award.

Host club spokesperson Anwen Haf said: “The club would like to thank all the teams that attended, referees, sponsors, supporters and all who helped make the day a success.”