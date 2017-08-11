Four sign up for Llandudno Junction ahead of daunting Airbus Broughton trip

LLANDUDNO Junction have made a number of key signings as they look to establish themselves in the Huws Gray Alliance this season.

The Railwaymen secured the signatures of four players who boast plenty of experience, and they will be welcome additions to the squad as they prepare for a daunting trip to Airbus Broughton on Saturday (2.30pm).

Talented midfielder Leigh Craven has joined the club from Caernarfon Town, with the former Conwy Borough skipper finding himself surplus to requirements by Cofis boss Iwan Williams.

Another to sign on the dotted line for Iain Bennett’s men is exciting young prospect Sam McCaffrey, who arrives at the club on loan from Welsh Premier League outfit Llandudno.

James Etherington was the third new arrival to commit for the forthcoming campaign, while they have also moved quickly to acquire Adam Eden from second tier rivals Rhyl.

The quartet will join a completely overhauled squad as Junction will look to show that they belong in the division, with the likes of Dean Seager, Merrick Knight and Joe Morgan also among the ranks of the newly promoted side.

Their start does not get any easier in the coming weeks as they will take on Porthmadog, Holyhead Hotspur, Caersws and Denbigh Town, who all harbour hopes of lifting the title at the end of the season.