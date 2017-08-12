Dover Athletic 1 Wrexham AFC 0

Wrexham suffered a 1-0 defeat against Dover Athletic at The Crabble Ground.

The Reds were unable to build on Tuesday’s first win of the season at Maidenhead and are still waiting for a first ever win against Dover after seven outings.

Dover took the lead in the 18th minute with what turned out to be the winning goal.

Jamie Allen’s ball into the area wasn’t cleared and Ryan Bird slotted past Chris Dunn.

It proved to be the only goal and Wrexham lost for the second time in three outings.

Wrexham: 4-4-2: Dunn; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Carrington (Rutherford 58), Wedgbury, Wright, Kelly (Hurst 78); Mackreth, Boden (Massanka 65). Subs not used: Dibble, Leo Smith.