Kinmel Bay gear up for season opener with Rhuddlan Town rout

KINMEL Bay geared up for their opening Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division clash against Llanfairfechan Town with a resounding 5-1 success over Rhuddlan Town.

The home side began the game strongly and went ahead on nine minutes courtesy of a Liam Rowland Jones strike, and they added a second on 18 through Nyal Hughes after another eye-catching attack.

Complacency began to set in for the hosts which allowed Town to get themselves back into the contest shortly before the break, but normal service was resumed after the interval when Rowland Jones notched his second of the afternoon on 51 minutes.

Another friendly win was secured shortly after thanks to a stunning 30-yard strike from Hughes which found the corner, and Rowland Jones completed the rout on 78 minutes with his hat-trick from the penalty spot after the impressive Kyle Luffman had been fouled in the box.

Bay boss Leon Field, said: “I have been really happy with how pre-season has gone the lads have responded excellently to how Andy Thomas and myself have approached training and match days.

“We have only been beaten once and that was by Meliden, fitness levels are nearly there now also so I fully expect us to be competing with a view to winning the league but we are under no illusions that come the first game of the season Llanfairfechan will be putting us through our paces, they are a good side which I believe should have been promoted to the Welsh Alliance already so we look forward to welcoming our guests to Kinmel Bay Leisure Centre on Saturday.”