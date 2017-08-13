Prestatyn Town given rude awakening by Connah's Quay on Welsh Premier League return

PRESTATYN Town were given a rude awakening in their JD Welsh Premier League return as they fell to a 4-0 home loss to Connah’s Quay.

The Seasiders were left rueing a number of defensive errors which cost them dear after a spirited display, and they will look to get off the mark this Saturday when they host fellow newly promoted side Barry Town United (2.30pm).

Manager Neil Gibson, said: “It was thrown into the lion’s den to a certain extent. Connah’s Quay are a very strong side but we had a plan to combat how they play and then tried to cause them problems when we had the ball.

“Unfortunately, they are very well drilled but although we coped with it for large parts we made some mistakes at pivotal times for their goals.

“When you lose 4-0 there are very few positives to take from the game, but the experience they have gathered with five making their WPL debuts and another two coming off the bench will be vital. They have not experienced before so it’s good to get this under their belts and there are lots of lessons to learn.

“We defended well at times but the worrying thing was the individual mistakes which we will have to address for next week.”

The visitors broke the deadlock on 26 minutes when James Owen found the net from just inside the area, and they doubled their advantage on the stroke of half courtesy of a Callum Morris effort.

This provoked a strong response from the home side after the break, with Damian Ketley spurning their best chance when he failed to find the target with a header from a James Stead corner.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction in-front of goal on 61 minutes when Andy Morrison’s side wrapped up the points through a superb Michael Wilde header, and the scoring was complete on 87 when Matty Williams drilled home a fourth.