Three Prestatyn Town players than shone in Connah's Quay reverse

IT proved to be a difficult start to life in the JD Welsh Premier League for Prestatyn Town, who were on the wrong end of a 4-0 home reverse to a Connah’s Quay side that are expected to challenge for the title this season.

Manager Neil Gibson stated that there were “few positives” to take from the defeat, and “lessons need to be learnt” as they gear up for a clash against fellow newly promoted side Barry Town United on Saturday.

Sports reporter Dean Jones has picked out three players that emerged from the game with a great deal of positivity despite the eventual scoreline:

Carl Jones:

The Town goalkeeper put in a good display despite conceding four, and he pulled a number of quality saves to ensure the score remained respectable.

This was a highly encouraging effort from the stopper in what is expected to be a crucial season for the Island Games star, and the way he performs will be crucial to any success that comes to the Seasiders this term.

He said: “Obviously we are disappointed with the performance but this was a learning curve for us and we have to [put this at the back of our minds now and concentrate on getting something out of the Barry Town game next week.”

Reece Fairhurst:

The defender stood up well to the constant barrage of attacks from Andy Morrison’s side, and this will be a hugely beneficial experience for the young centre half as he looks to quickly get to grips with life in the top flight.

It was not easy at times such is with quality of the Quay attack, who have

Fairhurst coped with the pressure well and hopefully this will be the start of things to come for a player that brings passion and a great deal of quality to the Town rearguard.

David Hayes:

It was a fantastic boost for everyone associated with the club to see their skipper back in from the start after a frustrating season last term thanks to a serious knee injury.

The veteran defender is a vastly experienced figure and he picked up right where he left off with a commanding display against a talented group of forwards, and his leadership and organisational skills are going to be pivotal for the club as it looks to put some points on the board.

Gibson will also be hoping the influential former Welsh Cup winner can produce these sort of performances on a consistent basis throughout their first season back in the WPL after a two-year absence.