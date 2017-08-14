Bangor City boss Nicholson hails side after stunning New Saints win

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson could not hide his delight after his side securing a sensational 5-2 win over JD Welsh Premier League champions the New Saints.

The Citizens turned in a sensational effort to come away with the eye-catching result against the all-conquering side, and all eyes will turn to Cardiff Met this Saturday (2.30pm) as City look to build on their opening day success.

Nicholson, said: “It was an excellent result and performance. To a man they were magnificent and it was exactly what we were after, the game plan well and I am pleased we made such a good start to the season.

“We started the game very well, kept our shape and got the right amount of bodies forward. The lads responded well to the setback to get back into the lead and I would say the only tinge of disappointment I have is we need to cut out conceding goals as we don’t want to necessarily score five every week to get the win, but we will be working on this as we go along.”

“We knew they play good football and we had to be organised and disciplined but we were tremendous in defence and I couldn’t ask any more.

“Brayden’s strike was sensational but it would be wrong to single out any player as they were all magnificent and did all that myself and Gary (Taylor-Fletcher) asked of them.”

A brace apiece from player-assistant manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher and record signing Brayden Shaw did the majority of the damage, with Anderson Cayola rounding off the scoring from the spot in the final ten minutes to seal a memorable success.

“We will enjoy this but it’s a case of back to work and focus on producing another good performance at Cardiff,” added Nicholson.

“It is a good start to the season but it is only one game. It sets us up well and lays a marker down but it won’t count for anything if we are not at it for the next few weeks so it’s important we carry this on.”