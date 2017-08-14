Conwy boost survival chances with Llay Welfare triumph

CONWY now have their North Wales Cricket League Division One destiny in their own hands after a 74-run victory over Llay Welfare.

The result leaves Rajjenu Britto’s side second from bottom in the standings, but they are now just six points away from safety with a game in hand and they will look to move out of the drop zone this Saturday with a trip to long-time leaders Northop.

The home side posted a total of 206 all out from their 50 overs, with Jonathan Davies producing a memorable performance to end his knock with 72.

Other scores of note came from Shaun Davies (29) and Lewis Jones (31), while Tom Crewe was the pick of the visiting bowlers after claiming four wickets for the loss of 28 runs.

Despite a sublime 81 from opener John Lloyd, the away side never got close to reaching their required total, with Graham Meredith ending his 11 over spell with four wickets at a cost of 55 runs.

Davies helped himself to a treble on the afternoon (3-30) to aid his side’s cause further, and the skipper also picked up two scalps for the loss of 27 runs as Llay mustered just 132 in reply.