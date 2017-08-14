Edwards stars as Bangor down Brymbo to edge closer to Premier Division crown

A STUNNING bowling display from Gareth Edwards moved Bangor closer to the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title with an 82-run win over Brymbo.

The long-time leaders tightened their grip on the crown by emerging victorious from the reduced-over contest, and they now find themselves 20 points clear ahead of their trip to basement dwellers Llanrwst on Saturday.

Visiting bowler Danny Parry wasted no time in despatching openers Sion Evans and David Winter for one and two respectively, while player of the season candidate Francois Mostert was run out after making just nine.

Knocks of 38 and 46 from Matty Haswell and skipper Rob Marshall steadied the ship before they were both sent back to the pavilion by James Claybrook, who ended a brief five over spell with figures of 3-24.

Another score of note came from Nadeem Rehman, who was another to be run out on 41 as the home side set a modest target of 156 all out from 43 overs.

Despite having an attainable target to go for the visitors never got close to achieving their goal, with the deadly Mostert getting the champions-elect off to a flyer with the wickets of Dafydd Rhys (4) and Ben Roberts (1) in quick succession.

Conner Davies was the next to fall when he fell victim to a Rehman strike for one, and Edwards produced a mesmerising spell to claim the scalps of Parry (0), Mohamed Jayman (4), Greg King (0), Chris Craven (0) and Matty Turner (3) to finish with incredible figures of 5-27 from just nine overs.

The one constant was skipper Claybrook, who ended the day unbeaten on 45 but he received no help at the other end of the crease, with Mostert finishing on 3-11 as the away side collapsed to 74 all out.