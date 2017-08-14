Llandudno Junction begin Huws Gray Alliance campaign with narrow Airbus Broughton defeat

LLANDUDNO Junction opened their Huws Gray Alliance campaign with a 1-0 defeat at title hopefuls Airbus Broughton.

The Railwaymen gave a good account of themselves against a side that have invested heavily in the hope of gaining an instant return to the top flight, and manager Iain Bennett will be hoping for more of the same this Saturday when his side host Porthmadog (2.30pm).

With blustery conditions making things difficult for both sets of players early on, visiting keeper Keighan Jones, who spent time with the Wingmakers U19 side, was forced into action to produce a stunning save from a thunderbolt from former Colwyn Bay standout Wes Baynes.

Steve Tomassen was next to go close when he headed over from a Baynes corner, and the hosts felt they should have had a penalty midway through the half but their appeals were waved away.

Aftet the interval saw the away side grow more into the game and they almost took a shock lead when a Lee Ellis brought the best out of home custodian Andy Coughlin.

The hosts responded with a fierce drive from Leo Riley which whistled just wide of the post, and ex-Welsh international Mark Jones saw his curling effort parried away by the impressive Jones.

On 57 minutes Junction finally relented to the pressure when keeper Jones was unable to cut out a corner and Thomassen stooped to head home from six yards.

Despite their best efforts, the visitors were unable to find a way back into the contest thanks to the resolute rearguard of the promotion chasing side, who saw out the remainder of the game in comfortable fashion to secure the triumph.

Next up for Bennett’s side are a dangerous Port outfit that opened their second tier season with a superb 2-0 triumph over Gresford Athletic.