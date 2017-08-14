Mochdre gain vital victory over relegation rivals Llanrwst

MOCHDRE picked up a huge win in their battle for North Wales Cricket League Premier Division survival after securing an eight-wicket success over fellow strugglers Llanrwst.

The result sees Matty Humphreys’ side leapfrog the Rwsters in the standings, who now find themselves at the bottom with just five games of the season remaining.

There are now just seven points separating Mochdre and third-from-bottom Chirk, and they will look to finally climb out of the drop zone this Saturday in their trip to Hawarden Park, while the new basement dwellers face a daunting task in their home clash with leaders Bangor.

A sensational bowling display from Humphreys got the hosts off to a flyer, with the all-rounder helping himself to an eye-catching six wickets for the loss of 38 runs.

Russ Boswell also picked up two wickets at the expense of 18 runs, with visiting batsman Trefor Williams top scoring with 55 as they set a modest target of 121 all out from 27 overs.

Despite losing Stewart Williams early on when he was trapped lbw by a Colin Theron strike for two, the home side saw out their innings with minimal fuss, with opener and wicketkeeper James French producing a number of impressive strokes on his way to an unbeaten 67.

Humphreys also contributed significantly with the bat with a 34 knock as they secured a convincing win after 27 overs to give them a fighting chance of staying up.