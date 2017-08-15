Wrexham AFC 1 Gateshead 0

New signing Alex Reid lit up The Racecourse on his Wrexham debut.

Reid only joined Wrexham on loan from Fleetwood Town in the run up to kick-off but the striker came off the substitutes bench to net the only goal as the Reds beat Gateshead 1-0.

There hadn’t been much in the way of chances for Wrexham until Reid struck in the 71st minute, earning the Reds a first home win of the season.

Gateshead had been a more of a threat, running the game in midfield, although they too were limited in opportunities with Wrexham’s centre-backs containing them.

Creativity was again a problem for Wrexham as they struggled to carve out anything in the final third but Reid scored the only goal to secure a second win in four outings for the Reds who bounced back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Dover Athletic.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, Smith, Pearson, Jennings, Mackreth (Rutherford 68), Wedgbury, Carrington, Kelly; Boden (Reid 58), Massanka (Hurst 89). Subs not used: Dibble, Wright.